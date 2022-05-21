Wangaratta has again displayed its ruthlessness under first-year coach Ben Reid in smashing Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The undefeated Pies could have cruised into the interleague bye, but instead crushed the home team 30.15 (195) to 4.10 (34).
Power forwards Reid (nine), Callum Moore (eight) and Michael Newton (four) blasted 21 goals between them.
"All three talls got their lick of the ice cream, which was good," Reid offered.
"It was a four-quarter performance, we had a focus going into another week off that we would not leave anything out there."
Jackson Clarke also kicked four goals, while Joe Richards returned from injury.
The only negative was Hunter Gottschling's knee complaint.
"We'll have our fingers and toes crossed he hasn't done anything too major, but we're certainly worried," Reid suggested.
Jake Twycross was Raiders' best.
