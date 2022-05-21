INDI MP Helen Haines says she is overwhelmed after a massive election win, which saw her record a 7.67 per cent swing.
That tally is a record for an Independent in Indi, surpassing the 34 per cent Dr Haines' predecessor Cathy McGowan drew when she won her second and final poll in 2016.
In some areas, the swing to Dr Haines over her Liberal Party rival Ross Lyman was up to 15 per cent.
Speaking to the media at her victory party on Saturday night at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Dr Haines said she was "really grateful to the people of Indi".
"I'm absolutely overjoyed and thrilled to not only win, but to have such an increased majority on many booths," Dr Haines said.
"I'm overwhelmed actually and absolutely delighted, I've done everything and my office has done everything it can to assist the people of Indi throughout three tough years and I think so many people have rewarded me with their vote and I'm very, very honoured and grateful for that."
Asked why she had won so convincingly, Dr Haines said: "I think the people of Indi absolutely value strong Independent representation, the people of Indi know that an Independent speaks for the people of Indi, that I am not a rubber stamp, that I will stick up for them every single time, that I don't take orders from party bosses and that I know the people of Indi well because I'm out amongst them."
Earlier, Dr Haines told hundreds of supporters that her victory followed a decade of work and built on the success of Ms McGowan took the seat from the Liberal Party in 2013.
"Tonight 10 years on, I don't think anybody in this nation can say that Indi is a conservative seat," she said to cheers.
Dr Haines said doorknocking and listening to people had won booths in Wangaratta, Wodonga, Benalla, Corryong and elsewhere.
"This time we have gone where we never thought we could win before," she said.
Speaking earlier in the night, Mr Lyman said he hoped to stand again for the Liberal Party at the next election in Indi.
Having been candidate since January, he said it was clear he did not have the name recognition of Dr Haines.
