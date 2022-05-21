Myrtleford stopped Wodonga's handball and might have ended its finals hopes on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Saints produced the fourth biggest final quarter fightback of the last 20 years in roaring home from 25 points down to claim a stunning 14.13 (97) to 12.5 (77) win.
Advertisement
At the one-minute mark of the third term, the Bulldogs led by 33 points and never looked liked losing until the frenetic final stanza where the Saints blasted nine goals.
And the home team did it without seven automatic selections, including boom midfielder Matt Munro (pneumonia), ex-AFL player Kurt Aylett (leg) and Elijah Wales (hamstring).
"They were able to get their handball chain going, they're quite slick by hand, but once we could shut that down, their outside players, they were forced to kick the ball a lot more and we were able to get the ball back, but it took to three-quarter time to get that going," co-coach Dawson Simpson offered.
The Saints were coming off a strong performance against leaders Wangaratta, falling by 32 points.
However, that effort appeared to have taken a toll as the slight favourites couldn't replicate the physicality early.
After six minutes, the Bulldogs led by three goals and couldn't miss, blasting a perfect 8.0, until Noah Spiteri hit the past after 17 minutes of the second term.
North Melbourne VFL best and fairest Harry Jones was tearing the Saints apart, tackling Simpson in the middle of the ground, running 10m and spearing a pass to Tom Johnson for a goal.
The Bulldogs had only two more scoring shots in the first half, but led by 27 points.
The third stanza was a stalemate with a goal apiece and even when Brody Ricardi - one of four Saints with two goals - swooped and drilled a shot after 30 seconds of the final quarter, it still looked Wodonga's to lose.
Alex Smout restored the three-quarter time margin, but the Saints then nailed seven unanswered goals in 19 minutes.
Ex-Goulburn Valley star Sam Martyn was sensational, particularly in the second half, winning numerous clearances, Simon Curtis showed wonderful leadership with the patched-up side, while ruck Simpson had his best game of the year.
Wodonga has a two-five record and Corowa-Rutherglen was the last club to play finals (2003) from there.
"We've got to learn how to curb the momentum back our way, I feel like they got away with one," Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor declared.
After a dynamic first half, Jones was shut down, Angus Baker was busy, while Smout (three) led the goalkicking.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The league now has a bye.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.