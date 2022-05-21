Wangaratta Morriis medallist Callum Moore has just signed a two-year extension in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
He will be with the Pies until at least the end of the 2024 season.
It's incredible news for the club, which is undefeated after seven rounds of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Moore has kicked 39 goals, including successive hauls of 11 and 10 against Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury respectively.
He's also averaging 18.6 disposals.
The utility is in the prime of his career at 25, both stunning and delighting the O and M fraternity with his athleticism for such a big man well over 190cms.
