The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Callum Moore signs two-year extension with Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 22 2022 - 12:07am, first published May 21 2022 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Moore will be at Wangaratta until at least the end of 2024 after signing a two-year extension.

Wangaratta Morriis medallist Callum Moore has just signed a two-year extension in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.