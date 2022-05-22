While the election dominated the news cycle over the weekend, for Thurgoona toddlers Arthur and Flynn Justice, there was something much more exciting at foot at Murray Railway Modellers train show.
The two and three year old, respectively, were excited to be able to drive some of the model trains, according to their Dad Mitch Justice.
"The kids enjoyed having a look at all the different displays," he said.
"We liked (display) 15, we liked interacting with the fellow who made it and he let the kids drive the train, so that made the day."
Model 15 was a layout of the Culcairn train station.
Mr Justice said both of his boys loved trains and it was nice to get out of the house and see something different.
"(At home) we just have a timbre track set with a few bridges and a few cross overs for them to push their trains and link up five or six carriages and around they go," he said.
Train show convener Grant Myers said about 800 to 1000 people had attended the exhibition over the whole weekend.
"This show might have been impacted a little bit with activities of the election, but everyone I've been speaking to has been more than happy, it's good all round," he said.
"It's down a bit on last year, but I think last year was boosted a bit by COVID and being in between lockdowns when everyone wanted to get out and they did."
Mr Myers said the train show had run like clockwork.
"Taking out Canberra, between Melbourne and Sydney we'll be the probably the biggest," he said.
"Everyone is happy, there's no frowns."
Mr Myers also said the Murray Railway Modellers train show had great variety of displays.
"There's nine layouts operating over the weekend," he said.
"We've got a fantastic model of the Ettamogah Hub, then we've got one out the back which came from Healesville which is a real imagination of the Yarra Glen line.
"We've got an Australian imagination of desert America, we've got another one that is Mid Valley, it is a distillery and timbre mill, which is quaint and different." Mr Myers and Mr Justice both agreed the train show was an opportunity for the community to come together.
Mr Myers added it could also create a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment for modellers.
"It doesn't have to be big and fantastic looking to get that sense of achievement," he said.
The event attracted people from across the country.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
