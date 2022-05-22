Riverina MP Michael McCormack has thanked voters for returning him for a fifth time to represent them in federal parliament.
Mr McCormack said he would serve an fight for the Riverina in either government or opposition and pledged to serve a full time as "voters don't like byelections".
Advertisement
During his victory speech to family and supporters at Wagga's Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Mr McCormack thanked the National Party volunteers who attended every one of Riverina's 83 polling locations and said his opponents had generally run a respectful campaign.
"It's with great pleasure that I announce that the National Party has been re-elected to the division of Riverina with most of the polling booth results in to the Australian Electoral Commission," Mr McCormack said.
"It's very pleasing to say that the Nationals will continue the fine representation of the Riverina division that we have provided for many, many years."
As of Saturday night, Mr McCormack was on track to retain the seat with 46.76 per cent of the primary vote, representing a 13.24 wing against him compared with the 2019 federal electorate.
Labor's Mark Jeffreson was on 20.15 per cent, representing a 2.93 per cent swing against home compared to the 2019 federal election.
The Australian Electoral Commission counted 70,722 ballots on Saturday out of a maximum of 116,172 people enrolled to vote in the electorate, with postal vote counting due to start on Sunday.
The Riverina two-party preferred stood at 64.84 per cent for Mr McCormack and 35.16 per cent for Mr Jeffreson.
Mr McCormack said the he was pleased to see the results of the National Party's efforts in government represented in the Riverina result, particularly over the past three "very difficult" years.
"We started with a drought, we had bushfires, we had floods, we had a mouse plague and of course not to mention the coronavirus," he said.
"This has been an unprecedented, trying time for Riverina people and for people across Australia and the government has been there to protect lives and to protect livelihoods, particularly through COVID."
Mr McCormack said in his speech at about 9,30pm on Saturday night that it was too early to call which party would for the next government but he hoped he would not serve his next term in opposition.
Just over an hour later, outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave his concession speech and said he had congratulated Labor's Anthony Albanese on his victory.
Mr Morrison also used part of his speech to thank Mr McCormack for his work as Nationals Leader and Coalition Deputy Prime Minister as well as Barnaby Joyce.
Advertisement
At 15 minutes to midnight, Mr Albanese began his victory speech.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.