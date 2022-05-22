TEEN Greens candidate Eli Davern says he was not surprised his party outpolled Labor at several booths during Saturday's election and sees the party as the second biggest political force for future polls.
While sitting Liberal member Sussan Ley gained 67 per cent of the vote over Labor opponent Darren Cameron on 33 per cent, Mr Davern said in Albury, the Greens were clearly being taken seriously.
"We've almost doubled the Greens vote (in Farrer) since the last election and I did expect that," Mr Davern, 18, said.
"I was looking at the numbers from the Albury polling booths and I'm not surprised that we outpolled Labor in a number of locations, specifically in Albury. We've come within about 2000 votes of beating Labor in Albury.
"The Greens have almost beaten the second major party within this area and, I don't like to speak poorly of other candidates, but I think a lot of people weren't fond of who Labor ran for this election - I heard that from people at polling booths and unfortunately, I think Labor has really given up on Farrer."
Mr Davern said the Labor Party had "put little resources in this area" but that the Greens had made a massive effort, not just in Farrer, but across the country.
"We've been campaigning on the ground and found the people of our community want a change," he said."There are a lot of people sick of the Labor and Liberal parties taking advantage of this community - we did way better than many people expected us to.
"I know a number of organisers for the Brisbane, Griffith and Ryan campaigns - I know they have been working for months on end.
"I am not surprised that the Greens did well in three lower house seats in Queensland, Richmond in NSW and Macnamara in Victoria."
Climate was a massive issue across all regions, he said, but particularly in rural areas.
"In regards to climate, I know for a fact that there are a number of people in the western areas of our electorate who are experiencing first-hand climate change because they're farmers, they're irrigators and they know what's going on," he said.
"Here in Albury, we think back to the bushfires of a few years ago, we were walking around wearing masks before they were a thing of the COVID pandemic because of the smoke haze ...
"So a lot of people were worried about the climate crisis.
"But also people were talking about the cost of living crisis and that I was the only candidate proposing real long-term solutions.
"I'm really excited at what the future holds for the Albury Greens."
