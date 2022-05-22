The Stars of the Border fundraiser has generated $225,469 for the Cancer Council NSW, with the Border's biggest fundraiser accumulating about a quarter of the total.
Dr Ruchi Chandra, an Albury dentist, raised $58,743 with her dance partner Caz Kardol, at the charity ball event at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
Dr Chandra said she wanted to get "extremely creative" with her fundraising ideas.
"Money was not always the outcome, I wanted to reach out and be a part of the local community," she said.
"I like people and that's my biggest motivation, I regularly donate to various charities, but giving back to the community is what I aim for."
Winning the judges choice with scores of all 10s was Border Star Mali McKie and his dance partner Meegan Strauss.
"All I wanted to do was go out there and do a smooth run and we did the best run we've ever done, to have four 10s on the scoreboard is incredible and we had so much fun," he said.
" I couldn't have asked for a better dance teacher, our personalities matched and she pushed me far, we are actually looking at dancing together again.
"My mum is my biggest supporter and my family, wife Dianne and two boys, I've spent so much time away from home with countless hours going into practice but it's been an incredible journey.
"My advice for anyone wanting to dance next year, fundraise early and reach out to as many people as you can, people you wouldn't expect to help can be incredibly generous, give it your all and have fun, I mean that's the whole point - we're raising money for Cancer Council."
There were 450 tickets sold.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
