After searching more than a week, missing man not found, search over

Victoria Police have called off a search for missing man Christos Pittas in the Dinner Plain area.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said they were calling off the search after "extensive efforts" to find the 70-year-old over the past week.
"Police members supported by partner agencies, spontaneous volunteers and family have been determined and dedicated in their efforts to find Christos a much loved grandfather," she said.
"Police coordinating the search have sought continual specialist advice in relation to the harsh alpine environment.
"The extreme conditions faced by someone lost in this harsh and unique alpine environment has shaped search efforts to date.
"Regardless of our continued and exhaustive search effort, Christos has not been located."
The spokeswoman said police would continue to support and ensure ongoing welfare is provided to Mr Pittas' family.
"Police will continue to assess all possibilities whilst maintaining smaller-scale searches in the coming days and should new information come to light the search will escalate accordingly," she said.
"Officers will be maintaining a visible presence in the Dinner Plain area over the weekend, seeking information from the public about Christos and where he was last seen."
Police have asked any tourists at Mount Hotham or Dinner Plain to come forward if they notice anything that could help police find Mr Pittas.
To make a report call 000 without delay.
Non urgent information should be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
