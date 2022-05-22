The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police call off search for missing man Christos Pittas near Hotham

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:36am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After searching more than a week, missing man not found, search over

Victoria Police have called off a search for missing man Christos Pittas in the Dinner Plain area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.