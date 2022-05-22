The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Osborne defeat Billabong Crows in top of the table Hume netball clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 22 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne coach Sally Hunter with Louise Madd and Sara Schneider.

Osborne claimed the Hume League's top of the table clash against Billabong Crows by nine-goals on Saturday to level the score.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.