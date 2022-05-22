Osborne claimed the Hume League's top of the table clash against Billabong Crows by nine-goals on Saturday to level the score.
However, the Crows still lead the way in the A-grade competition on percentage.
Advertisement
The Tigers' midcourt held strong, with coach Sally Hunter happy to come away with the win.
"We had a really good start which definitely helped us," she said.
"In the last quarter they came back and we were able to push it back out.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's hard to get rebounds when they're not falling out of the ring."
Having now won six matches, Hunter admitted it's shaping up nicely for the Tigers.
"We're looking like we're going to get a full season in, which is really good," she said.
Other round seven winners were Holbrook, Jindera, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, Howlong and Lockhart.
The Crows, Tigers, Bulldogs, Spiders, Demons and Lions make up the top six.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.