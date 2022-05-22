YARRAWONGA and Cobram will remain part of a Nationals seat after the rural party's Sam Birrell won the seat of Nicholls in Saturday's federal election.
The agronomist defeated Liberal Steve Brooks and Independent Rob Priestly in a tightly-fought contest.
Mr Birrell replaces fellow Nat and former AFL coach Damian Drum who had held the seat since 2016 after being a Victorian MP.
The former secured 27.29 per cent of the primary vote ahead of Mr Priestly (25.73) and Mr Brooks (17.88).
A teacher at Cobram Secondary College, Mr Brooks won the prepoll booth in his hometown, 999 to Mr Birrell's 886, and the election day station 277 to 201.
However in Yarrawonga, Mr Birrell was the top pick at the early voting hub, 1395 to Mr Brooks 1338, while the result at the town's secondary college on election day was reversed with the teacher netting 278 to the agronomist's 234.
Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce visited Nicholls four times during the campaign.
