The Bandits' newest recruit showcased his skills in front of a border crowd for the first time as the men's side downed Norths Bears by nine-points on Saturday.
Western Australian born Hamish Warden scored 22-points and produced 11 rebounds in his debut game for the club, after arriving from playing in the Swiss Basketball League.
Fellow Western Australian product Lochlan Cummings also helped lead the way for the Bandits, finishing the clash against the Bears with 26-points and four rebounds.
Having previously played together before, it marked the first time the duo had teamed up together in years.
Duom Dawam assisted the side with 18-points and four rebounds, while captain Jacob Cincurak landed 11-points.
The side was without US import Branden Jenkins.
The Bandits currently sit in fourth position on the NBL1 East men's ladder, with the Bears coming in at eighth.
The Border side will now prepare to take on the Newcastle Falcons next weekend at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium.
The Falcons are coming off the back of a one-point win against Illawarra.
