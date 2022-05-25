The Bpangerang saw River Red Gums as a key part of their pantry for many of their foods, tools, shelter, other implements and for its medicinal properties. A handful of young leaves, crushed and then boiled in water, was used as a liniment that was rubbed into the skin for chest or joint pain, particularly for general aches and cold symptoms. Young leaves were also heated in a pit over hot coals, and the vapours were inhaled, which helped with the treatment of general sickness