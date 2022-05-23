Tight contest ends in a fitting draw | Hockey Albury Wodonga

Wombats versus Falcons, 1 all draw
A fitting one-all draw for what was a very tight match that saw the defence for both teams constantly under pressure.
Both Jaiden Hamilton and Jade Mann were very mobile in the defensive circle, assisting goal keeper Steph Bruce stop a number of shots on goal in the first quarter, the Wombats' attack of Evie Nelson, Kylie Leary and Gabi Swaby keeping the Falcons on their toes until Thea Saunders scored in the third quarter.
Falcons were not without their opportunities throughout the game, with Jess Madden dominating the midfield for Falcons but the tight defence of Wombats, led by goal keeper Indi Rowe, kept Falcons goalless until the final minutes of the game, with Jade Mann scoring off a short corner.
Wodonga versus Norths, Norths win 6-0
A strong game played today by the Norths ladies against a competitive Wodonga team.
A huge goal haul shared amongst the team, with Cody Smart leading the day with two, while Leah Wilesmith, Abigail Wilkinson, Pippa Best and Sherren Rahaley all managed to slot one in.
Wombats versus Falcons, Falcons winners 2-0
It was a meeting of the two bottom-placed teams today when Wombats took on Falcons.
A great display by the Falcons team, strong throughout the midfield, with Brandon Kellam and Cam Evans both playing a brilliant game.
Strong in defence for the winners was Mat Russel and Fenn Dawson.
Runners for the Wombats side, Nicholas Kilby and EJ Semple made great leads for their team but were unable to put one past keeper Andrew Paterson.
United versus Magpies, United winners 6-1
A physical and entertaining game between two teams pushing for a spot in the finals.
CRU game out strong in the first quarter, with a very fast passing game, getting in behind the Magpies' defence. They scored three early goals, as the Magpies struggled to maintain possession and create any form of consistent attack. The second and third quarters were entertaining, with both teams creating many attacking opportunities.
Magpies regained more possession but a strong defensive display from CRU kept the Magpies' attackers from penetrating the circle with any great consistency.
Final score was 6 -1 to United. Goal scorers for CRU were: David Foster 1, Alex McQueen 2, Henry McQueen 1 and Ryan Heagney 1. Magpies lone goal came from Rhys Llewellyn.
Strong games from David Foster, Mathew Vogel, Damian Leeburn and Dion Wright. For Magpies, Noah Jones, Noah Erdeljac and Hamish Morrison played well, whilst Goal Keeper Logan Wilford, constantly under pressure kept Magpies in the game.
Wodonga versus Norths, Wodonga winners 5-1
Norths were under the pump from the opening whistle. Played in the heat of the midday sun, Norths found it hard to match the fast paced Wodonga men's side, with Wodonga scoring a flurry of goals. Goal scorers for Wodonga were Braydon Mulrooney (2), Josh Pritchard (2) and Kieran McQuilton (1).
