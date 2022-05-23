Albury Wodonga Health is now offering free influenza vaccinations at its Wodonga High Street Hub for eligible community members.
Children who between six months and five years of age, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over, people aged 65 years and over, pregnant women and people over six months with certain medical risk factors are eligible for the free immunisation.
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operations manager Jody Bellette said that there were significant concerns about influenza this season.
"We would encourage anyone who is eligible for a free vaccine to come to the High Street Vaccination Hub or go to one of our outreach clinics and protect themselves from influenza," she said.
"There are concerns that influenza case numbers will be significant this season - influenza is a serious illness."
Bookings for vaccinations at the Wodonga hub are not required. Upcoming outreach clinics are listed at awh.org.au
Albury Wodonga Health said it doesn't yet have data on the number of people who have contracted the flu or been immunised locally, but there have been some cases in its catchment.
Ms Bellette said COVID-safe behaviours, such as wearing masks, washing hands, limiting room people density, physical distancing and staying at home when symptomatic would also protect people from the flu, but vaccination was the best protection from the virus.
"We are providing this service to the community with the support of the Murray Primary Health Network, and by offering it to those eligible to receive the vaccine free of charge, we hope to alleviate the load on local GPs and pharmacies," she said.
"It is also important to note that the flu vaccine can now be administered in conjunction with the COVID-19 vaccine, although it isn't necessary to have a COVID-19 shot to get the free influenza vaccination at our Wodonga hub or our outreach clinics."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
