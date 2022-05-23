The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Free flu vaccine now offered by Albury Wodonga Health at vax hub

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIDEO: How do we manage flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Albury Wodonga Health is now offering free influenza vaccinations at its Wodonga High Street Hub for eligible community members.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.