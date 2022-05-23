Three Supercar races for three third places was the result for the Border at Winton on the weekend.
Dave Reynolds finished with two thirds and a fourth, while BJR's Andre Heimgartner kept the run going with third in Sunday's final race of the round.
Heimgartner also finished with a ninth and seventh placing as he starts to build some momentum as the season progresses, following an up and down start to the year.
He has moved into 12th in the championship standings, but is less than a race win from ninth.
BJR team owner Brad Jones was thrilled with the result and the weekend overall.
"Andre is starting to show why we were so keen to sign him last year," he said.
"He went toe to toe with Shane (current series champion Van Gisbergen) in Sunday's final race and kept him at bay for longer than most have been able to.
"His start was exceptional - not many drivers would have held Shane back at turn three the way Andre did.
"Then to keep the pace up throughout the race and bring home another podium is a great result."
Heimgartner was full of praise for the Albury-based squad.
"The car wasn't that fast at the start of the weekend," he said.
"The team kept making changes and they went the right way thank goodness and the car just got better and better.
"It was even better from the Sunday morning's race to the one in the afternoon, so to be able to improve over weekend is a big step forward for us.
"We are starting to understand the car better and its showing in our results."
Reynolds was the Border's best of the weekend though, with a large points haul pushing him from seventh to fifth in the championship.
Reynolds was on the pace from first practice and was unlucky not to have at least one pole position in the three races, ending up starting from third, seventh and sixth.
"It's great that we are disappointed not to have won this weekend," he said.
"Last year we were happy with seventh or eighth, but now we're not that happy to be third.
"It's just really good to be on the pace at nearly everywhere we go and racing with the top guys, picking up podiums and moving up the championship ladder. Hopefully a win is not far away."
Newfound consistency has been the key to Reynolds' resurgence and the ability of the team to tune the car for different types of circuits.
"Melbourne Grand Prix is a great example of where we are different this year - the car wasn't that great at the start of the weekend, but the team made it better and we scored well when we probably wouldn't have last year," Reynolds said.
"The strong performance at Winton is giving us more confidence in ourselves and as a result our expectations are changing."
