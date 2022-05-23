Woman attacked by partner as she got ready to go to dad's funeral

An agitated man upset at being woken up attacked his partner on the day of her father's funeral.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the man - who was arrested in Beechworth recently after giving a false name and being chased on foot - punched the victim in her head after abusing her.
The pair had been in a relationship for two years before the attack, which occurred on December 18 last year.
The court heard the woman had been preparing for her father's funeral in Yarrawonga at 8am.
Her 18-year-old daughter was present.
The man called her a "fat slut", punched her in the left side of her head, and threatened to burn her house down.
He threw a chair through a window and continued to abuse her before leaving.
Police arrested him, and he told the officers he would burn the house down.
He was taken to the Wodonga Police Station where he kicked and punched a door and window, covered a security camera with wet toilet paper and disturbed other prisoners.
It sounds like he went off like a cracker- Magistrate Peter Dunn
It's alleged the man attacked a police officer and custody worker after being refused bail two days later.
The court heard the man was in a heightened state and grabbed a pole at the custody counter, refused to go to his cell, and bit an officer on his leg.
The female custody officer was hit in her forearms and suffered bruising.
The man again came to police attention on May 12 after refusing to stop for police at Barnawartha.
The red Holden Commodore was later found on Quirk Court in Wodonga, with the man's wallet inside, and the vehicle was impounded.
Police spoke to the man while he was in a car on Camp Street in Beechworth on May 15.
He gave a fake name and was allowed to leave, but was chased a short time later when his real identity became apparent.
The man was eventually arrested on Barnard Street.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said "it sounds like he went off like a cracker" during the December incident.
"His partner is going to her father's funeral," he said.
"One would have thought he might have gone with her, but anyway.
"He then becomes upset because he's been woken up, and punched her."
The court heard the man was having an acute mental health episode at the time.
Mr Dunn imposed a three-week jail term and ordered the man perform 80 hours of unpaid work once released.
