Unemployed women now will be able to access work wear for interviews due to a new incentive launched by the Albury Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing.
Our Sisters Closet provides women with the chance to feel confident in quality and new clothing suitable for a job interview or beginning employment.
The domestic violence and sexual abuse charity mentors women getting back into the workforce.
Set up alongside their job ready program and collaborating with MADEC employment agency, general manager Marge Nichol hoped the clothing exchange would allow women who might not be able to afford clothing a chance in the workforce to feel confident and respected.
"At first, we were being donated second-hand clothing, but we wanted more than that for the women," she said.
"I felt women needed to be valued, so I've called out for new clothing.
"They deserve more than second-hand clothing, and they should get new clothing."
Being involved in the centre for almost a year, she said her main focus was "do what we do and do it well."
Clothing of all sizes is offered to anyone in need, free of charge and not just for the unemployed.
"The Sisters Closet isn't just for unemployment women but also for homeless women, women in crisis and their children who need clothing and toiletries," she said.
People within the community have offered their support by donating suits, jackets, blouses and shoes.
But Ms Nichol pleaded for work pants to be donated, especially for winter.
The not-for-profit organisation has received funding from The Westpac Foundation to help with the set-up costs, and in lieu of the job ready program for women, however, it still needs the community's help.
An initiative for an increase in the budget has also been announced.
Ms Nichol said more funding would allow for better resources and programs at the centre.
"We currently have different programs on offer, such as anxiety and self-esteem groups, which play hand-in-hand with our sister's closet and trauma counselling and parenting courses," she said.
"Our main focus is for women to be who they want to be, not who they are told to be; we want them to feel they have something to offer when they leave here.
"And we give them that freedom to feel who they are."
A petition for an increase in every women's health centre in NSW can be found at @fundwomenshealthnsw.
Anyone who would like to donate new quality clothing and accessories to the Albury centre can phone 02 6021 5773.
