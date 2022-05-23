Albury trainer Donna Scott predicts a bright future for Incentive after he scored an impressive victory in the $24,000 Maiden Hcp, (905m) at Albury on Monday.
Incentive ($1.90-fav) was only having his second career start after finishing third on debut at Wagga in January.
Ridden by Simon Miller, Incentive surged to the lead at the top of the home straight and put a gap on his rivals late to win by 4.6-lengths.
Scott said the well-bred son of Capitalist looked to have well above average ability.
"I have a big opinion of the horse and to be honest was devastated when he didn't win his first start at Wagga," Scott said.
"But he is still doing plenty wrong but hopefully with a bit more racing experience we will be able to iron those things out.
"He has a bright future ahead."
Incentive is a half-brother to La Sante who both share the same dam in Koonya.
La Sante was previously trained at Wagga by Trevor Sutherland before crossing to the Scott stable.
"Incentive is a half-brother to La Sante and both have a similar group of owners," she said.
"Unfortunately when Trevor lost his licence I was fortunate enough to get the call up.
"Incentive has had his fair share of issues and hurt himself and had to go for a forced break.
"But he is a nice horse in the making and hopefully it's onwards and upwards from here."
