INDI MP Helen Haines has stressed to new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese the importance of a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
Dr Haines received a call on Monday from Mr Albanese as he was on his way to Government House in Canberra to be sworn in as the country's leader.
"I made sure he knew that Albury Wodonga Health is top priority and I want his co-operation to achieve that goal (of a new hospital)," Dr Haines said.
She added that Mr Albanese also congratulated her on being returned in Indi and spoke of wanting to have a very respectful and strong collaborative relationship with the crossbench.
Dr Haines plans to push for the new hospital with incoming Health Minister Mark Butler, saying she was keen to meet with him and would invite him to visit the Twin Cities to understand the need and desire for a fresh single-site medical hub.
She said she did not know if having Labor in power federally and in Victoria would help secure a new hospital.
Dr Haines alerted the Border Medical Association to her conversation with Mr Albanese.
