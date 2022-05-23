'Wanted' man accused of resisting arrest then trying to speed off in car pulled over

An Albury man who allegedly resisted police as they tried to arrest him over outstanding warrants could end up before the District Court.
Eric Williams made a brief appearance in Albury Local Court on Monday on a string of charges over a matter on Saturday evening.
Advertisement
Two officers were injured during the incident, though Williams, 33, has not been charged with assault police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Instead, he is on two charges of resisting police.
Police told magistrate Tony Murray that the allegations leveled against Williams would be taken over by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
That meant there was the potential for the charges to end up before the District Court.
Williams also faces charges of never licensed person drive vehicle on a road, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, custody of a knife in a public place, possess a prohibited drug and possession of equipment for administering a prohibited drug.
He was arrested after a car was stopped by police for a random breath test in Guinea Street, Albury, about 5.45pm.
It is alleged they then tried to arrest Williams, who was a passenger, after recognising him as a wanted man.
The resist police charges related to claims that Williams struggled with them before getting into the driver's seat to avoid being arrested.
It has been further alleged that Williams, while the officers were in the car, accelerated in an attempt to flee, but that this was thwarted when more police arrived and placed him under arrest.
Williams, who made no comment in court on Monday, was taken to the Albury police station where he was charged with the outstanding warrants, along with the fresh charges.
No application was made for bail.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.