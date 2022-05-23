The Border Mail
Albury Council gives Border firm big contract to fix sporting ground left uneven because of former tip

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 23 2022 - 5:20pm
Beneficiary: North Albury Auskick participants, who use Ian Barker Fields on Saturday mornings in winter, will benefit from a surface smoothing at the ground.

AN East Albury playing field, left uneven after having been used as a tip many years ago, is to get a $4.741 million upgrade to benefit junior footballers, soccer players and cricketers.

