AN East Albury playing field, left uneven after having been used as a tip many years ago, is to get a $4.741 million upgrade to benefit junior footballers, soccer players and cricketers.
Albury councillors on Monday night awarded a tender for that figure to local firm Joss Construction to stabilise and reconstruct Ian Barker Fields which are part of the Alexandra Park sport complex.
The work involves levelling the playing surface and then installing turf, an irrigation system, synthetic grass cricket pitch, lighting and perimeter fencing.
Councillor Stuart Baker did query what would happen if the work was not successful and more subsidence ensued.
The council's city projects manager Andrew Lawson was optimistic that would not occur.
"We are relatively confident that the works will sustain across a period of time," Mr Lawson said.
"The work's been designed by specialists in their field with geotechnical information being provided to support that and also the contractors involved are specialist contractors in compaction fields."
Cr Baker then asked who would bear the cost if the work failed in 10 years.
Mr Lawson replied that over that length of time the council would incur the expense.
Councillor Alice Glachan then asked the length of a warranty for the work and Mr Lawson said "the standard defect period for any of our contracts is a 12-month period".
In concluding debate on the issue at Monday night's meeting, Cr Glachan was upbeat about the works improving the bumpy ground.
"I am confident that this further work will enhance those fields and will take them well into the future and it's a great way for us to be able to re-utilise space and give it a second life," she said.
"I think it's a good opportunity for us to progress this."
The work will result in a football oval, four soccer pitches and a cricket ground.
Those organisations that use the area include North Albury Auskick, St Patricks Soccer Club and East Albury Cricket Club.
Work is tipped to take nine months with sand and turf installation scheduled for completion by early January to allow for summer growth.
In Monday night's council agenda it was noted Joss Construction was involved in similar projects, including a $16.4 million oval redevelopment at Bomaderry for the Shoalhaven Council and a $13.2 million cycling complex at Wagga.
It was also noted that Joss had nominated a specialist compaction company to undertake work and planned to source the bulk of materials, plant, equipment and labour from the Border for the project.
Council has $968,642 in NSW government funding to go towards the revamp.
