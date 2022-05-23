Wodonga, Wangaratta police to plead for intervention over 'crisis'

North East police officers have urgently called for a resourcing "crisis" to be addressed by the force's top command.
Officers voted to escalate the matter if the situation isn't resolved within two weeks, following months of resourcing issues.
Secretary Wayne Gatt said police were less frustrated with the local command, but rather the state's most senior police.
"They believe they have failed to listen to the calls for support and additional resources they've talked about in recent visits," Sergeant Gatt said.
"Even after recent visits by the chief commissioner, nearly five months later there's been no change and the situation has gotten worse.
"They're desperate for an intervention."
Sergeant Gatt said the union would now write to the state's top officer, Shane Patton, "and effectively plead with him for an intervention".
"They're reporting situations where they're having to breach safety directions daily," Sergeant Gatt said.
"They're also each day unable to attend all calls for assistance that they'd like to and they've expressed, for their own health, safety and wellbeing, that the situation is clearly unsustainable."
Member for Benambra and former officer Bill Tilley said Victoria Police was operating like a "sausage machine".
"You can't keep burning experienced, well-trained members of the police force," he said.
"Wodonga has a significant number of members off sick.
"When you've got people away for an extended period of time, the burden is often carried by those who remain in the workplace.
"I think people can understand why service delivery is suffering."
Superintendent Joy Arbuthnot last week said Victoria Police was looking to bolster numbers in the North East, with officers from other areas sent to backfill vacant positions.
"We care about our police officers and will continue to support those who have taken unplanned leave," she said.
