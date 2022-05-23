The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council gives 8-1 approval to restart of work on housing project halted since 2019

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green light: Tradies may soon be back at work on this building which has been left incomplete for years.

ALBURY Council on Monday night supported work restarting on an incomplete home after it was halted in May 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.