ALBURY Council on Monday night supported work restarting on an incomplete home after it was halted in May 2019.
Councillors voted 8-1 to accept amended development plans for the property on the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets.
Advertisement
Darren Cameron was the dissenter, but he did not comment.
Alice Glachan was the only councillor to voice an opinion, saying she was pleased that a "good and reasonable compromise" had been reached after neighbours raised concerns.
Under modifications approved, the owner will have to reduce the overall external wall and roof height of the garage-studio building by at least 500 millimetres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.