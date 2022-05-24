Wangaratta Rovers star Brodie Filo has sent tongues wagging in Ovens and Murray circles after failing to play against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
Filo was a late withdrawal against the Roos despite being named on a wing in the selected team released after training on Thursday night.
Multiple sources told The Border Mail that Filo allegedly spent Friday night catching up with friends including several mates from Darwin who flew into Albury to celebrate a female friend's 30th birthday.
Wangaratta Rovers did not return calls when contacted by The Border Mail to answer why their star recruit didn't play on the weekend.
The Rovers trailed by six points at the main break.
But they were able to bury the opposition with a 13-goal to five second-half to secure a comfortable 38-point win.
Filo made headlines and was infamously sanctioned by the Ovens and Murray League for his drunken conduct at the presentation night when winning the Morris medal in 2018.
O&M officials were left red-faced when Filo jumped from the stage after being presented with his medal and then tripped and fell near invited guests and sponsors on his return to his table.
It is believed Filo's failure to meet off-field obligations led to the Raiders dropping the bombshell and severing ties with their best player.
Filo was reunited with coach Daryn Cresswell this year at W.J. Findlay Oval.
