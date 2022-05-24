AFTER more than 30 years, the Prime name is exiting Border television screens, with former newsreader, now Albury mayor, Kylie King saying it was "quite sad".
It will be replaced by Channel Seven branding, with the Prime Media Group bought by Seven West Media at the end of last year.
Former MP Greg Aplin, who had 12 years as Prime Albury's station manager and saw it shift from AMV-4, said the move was fated.
"It's disappointing but it's a sign of the times with the company being bought by Channel Seven," he said.
"I suppose there's an inevitability about that, you want the uniformity bringing everything together so people recognise the programming."
Cr King was sport reporter and presenter alongside newsreader Steve Block on the news from 1995 to 1998.
"It's actually quite sad," she said of the change.
"I'm getting a little nostalgic about that because it's such a well-loved brand in the Albury market, mind you when I first interviewed a lot of people they said 'you're the girl from AMV-4.
"It was always something special and unique and stood out, it was our Prime news."
Mr Block, who read the news from 1991 to 2001 at the former studio in Union Road, Lavington, saw the name flip as logical.
"From a network and marketing viewpoint, it makes perfect sense," he said.
"I think it's more important that the station retains local staff and the daily news bulletin - hopefully that's the case for many more years."
Viewers will start to see new unifying branding from Monday June 6 with the Prime7 logo transitioning to a Seven symbol.
Prime7 News will become 7NEWS at the same time with graphics on reports having already changed.
The full switch away from Prime7, and GWN7 in Western Australia, is expected to be completed by the time the Commonwealth Games is broadcast from late July.
