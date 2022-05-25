How to avoid scaredy-cats, growly dogs when you head to the vet

We've all seen it, cats meowing and hissing, dogs out of control knocking over signs and genuinely petrified animals who aren't sure where they are. Some owners know how hard it's going to be and even delay their vet visits until they can't wait any longer. A vet visit can be daunting, but it can also be positive.
Behind the scenes, many local veterinary practices are hard at work understanding what is likely to cause different animals to become anxious or stressed and adapting the environment and management to reduce this.
An important environmental change is to adapt the waiting room to be species segregated. This means that cat owners do not wait in close proximity to dog owners or exotic animal owners. Studies have shown that cats display significant signs of stress and fear in the waiting room, particularly when unfamiliar dogs are present. Having visual barriers in the waiting room provides species-specific areas to reduce this stress, and cat carriers can be placed in raised and enclosed areas for added safety.
In general, making the experience of entering the veterinary clinic as positive as possible for dogs and cats helps to prevent negative associations developing when they are in pain or anxious. By ensuring the routine at the practice is predictable and calm, this can significantly reduce anxiety also.
Minimising stress is an important standard of care. Continual stress in the veterinary environment is undesirable for welfare reasons, as well as for adverse effects on immune function, rate of recovery, and increased risk of injury to staff. But most importantly, patients are more likely to be relaxed and compliant for their future visits if all runs predictably with a species segregated clinic.
