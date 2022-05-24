AS the health sector overall continues to grapple with the global pandemic, community palliative care services are navigating rapidly rising demand.
Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) palliative care nurse practitioner Steven Pitman said the pandemic had impacted the way people chose care for end of life or life-limiting conditions.
Advertisement
"Before COVID-19, about 20 to 30 per cent of people would choose to have end of life care at their homes," he said.
"Now 70 to 80 per cent of people are electing to stay at home for end of life care because COVID-19 meant more restrictions for hospitals including on visitors.
"Our workload has grown exponentially since COVID-19."
AWH palliative care has two inpatient beds at Wodonga hospital while Mercy Health has 10 beds in Albury.
The AWH service has four nurses (three, full-time equivalents), a social worker, an occupational therapist and a general practitioner to service 70 to 80 community patients throughout the Wodonga City, Towong and Indigo shires in conjunction with five district nursing services.
The community volunteer program - with up to 40 on the books - has been on hold until this week owing to the pandemic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Pitman said while demand on the service had grown in recent years, there were no extra resources.
He said while there was some money earmarked for palliative care in the Victorian Budget earlier this month, it was not clear where it would go yet.
"While the philosophy that has been espoused nationwide supports early referral of patients, there hasn't been a substantial increase in resources to support it," he said.
"The funding is not keeping pace with the philosophical changes.
"I'm definitely a big supporter of early referral because good palliative care is about supporting the living as well as end of life care."
Mr Pitman said their service had a strong emphasis on holistic care; looking after the person's physical, emotional, spiritual and intellectual needs.
He said one of their most important clinical skills was curiosity.
"Sometimes it can be the very simple things: one patient saying to me: 'If I can spend one hour in the garden with my wife every day then that's a good day.'
Advertisement
"Let's focus our care on that one hour in the garden every day. Sometimes it's the very simple goals. Let's try to focus on what's possible."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.