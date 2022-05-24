Teen turned up to assault man, and then forced his way inside home

A teenager who forced his way into a Wodonga home with the intention of assaulting the occupant will soon be released from jail.
Jordan Whiting was aged 18 when he was part of a group that went to an address in Leonard Street on March 19 last year, demanding a man come outside and face him.
When that didn't happen, he forced his way into the home causing almost $1000 in damage.
The County Court heard Whiting, now 19, had been motivated to assault the man because of a belief he had been responsible for a miscarriage suffered by Whiting's former partner.
"You went essentially mob-handed to that address," Judge Richard Maidment told Whiting.
"It's not necessary for me to go into detail about that but it seems clear you had that belief, whether or not that belief was well-founded, and it was that that motivated your offending."
Judge Maidment said that by the time Whiting had forced his way into the property, damaging a door and windows, it was fortunate the intended victim had gone out the back door, and "made good his escape".
He was charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage.
The court was told Whiting had started using cannabis at a young age, and suffered from a range of mental disorders including anxiety, depression, cannabis use disorder and intellectual disability.
Judge Maidment said those issues arose from a dysfunctional family background and a difficult childhood.
"There's no doubt that it gives rise to significant mitigation in the proper assessment of the punishment that should be imposed upon you," Judge Maidment said.
"There is a high degree of need to promote the rehabilitation of young people. That of course has to be balanced against the seriousness of the offending conduct."
Judge Maidment imposed an 11-month jail term, which will see Whiting spend only a few more days in custody.
Upon release, he will be subject to a community corrections order for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid community work. He can offset some of that unpaid work by undertaking 100 hours of treatment and rehabilitation, the judge said.
Judge Maidment told Whiting the order was an opportunity to "promote a new approach by you".
"It is designed to help you ... provided you knuckle down and accept it as a more satisfactory outcome than having to do a substantial term of incarceration," he told Whiting.
The judge then asked Whiting if he was prepared to work through the frustrations he would endure and if Whiting was prepared to "give it a red hot go". Whiting replied, "yes, I am".
