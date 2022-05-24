The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jordan Whiting admitted to police he had gone to Wodonga home to assault occupant

By County Court
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen turned up to assault man, and then forced his way inside home

A teenager who forced his way into a Wodonga home with the intention of assaulting the occupant will soon be released from jail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.