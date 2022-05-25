A professional fight event will be held in Albury next month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic
Hurricane Combat Centre will host the evening, which will draw on Border fighters from across the region, at the Albury Entertainment Centre on June 25.
The first-of-a-kind event will focus on both Muay Thai and boxing and will feature 18 bouts of fights.
Trainer Mitchell Carter said fighters had been training in preparation for the big night for the past three months.
"It's a pretty big deal for us to be bringing both sports together on the Border, especially those competing," he said. "Everyone was keen to get back into it and put on a great show for family and friends for the first time in three years."
Mr Carter said the evening would be great entertainment for everyone.
"Our fighters are excited to be finally given a chance to fight," he said. "Professional fighter Tyi Johnstone will be fighting for the Thai Rules state title for his first elbow fight and has been boxing for the past five years."
Tickets start from $45 with food and drink at venue prices and can be purchased here
