Border players to be in the mix at NSW PSSA hockey championships.

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:32am, first published May 24 2022 - 3:27am
STATE DUTIES: Norths' (front) Ruby Wilesmith, 9, Sophie Poulton, 10, Isabelle Boyd, 10, (back) Allie Messenger, 11, Lucy Rodgers, 11, Rebecca Lindley, 11, Jasmine Poulton, 11 and Skarlett Myhill, 11, will line up for Riverina. Picture: MARK JESSER

Eight players from one club will represent Riverina at next week's NSW PSSA hockey championships.

