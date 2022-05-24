Eight players from one club will represent Riverina at next week's NSW PSSA hockey championships.
Isabelle Boyd, Lucy Rodgers, Jasmine and Sophie Poulton (Albury Public), Ruby Wilesmith (Albury North), Ally Messenger (Springdale Heights), Skarlett Myhill (Thurgoona) and Rebecca Lindley (Culcairn) all play for Norths' under-12 girls and will take that partnership into the tournament at Tamworth against the state's best.
Just two in the Riverina squad aren't from the Border, with Albury West's Annabelle Horn and Lucy Kimball and Corowa South's Macy Douch also selected.
"The junior teams have been a little light on the last few years. This year we've got a huge contingency at Norths across all our juniors," Norths' under-12s assistant coach Maddy Poulton said.
The Riverina boys will also be in Tamworth with James Wignall (Corowa), Eli Semple (Lavington), Lachlan Grant, Riley Heywood (Thurgoona), Lewis Elston, Finley McFarlane (Albury) and Owen Cramp-Longworth (Springdale Heights) to play.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
