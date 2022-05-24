Young Wodonga driver fears he will never pay off $70,000 car crash bill

A learner driver who crashed a defected car into a vehicle and fence has been left with a bill of more than $70,000.
Bradlee Herbert, 20, faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the crash on Emerald Avenue on July 1, 2020.
Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Street after Herbert's Ford utility was on the wrong side of the road and hit a Subaru Liberty and then crashed into a fence.
Herbert's car and the Subaru were badly damaged and the fence destroyed beyond repair.
The court heard Herbert was only on a learner permit and didn't have anyone else in the car.
The vehicle had a suspended registration after being detected with four bald tyres, a missing exhaust and non-compliant suspension.
Herbert was seen laughing with friends at the scene but said he had just been "shaken up" and was coming to terms with what had happened.
He approached the owners of the car and fence and apologised.
Herbert said he had been sued over the damage, and was left with a $60,000 bill for the car and $12,500 for the fence.
"I realised how much I stuffed up," he told magistrate David Faram.
"I'm in debt now that I don't think I'll ever get out of."
The court heard Herbert had broken up with his girlfriend and was going for a drive to clear his mind.
"It seems to me you've learnt a very expensive but significant lesson," Mr Faram said.
Herbert, who now has a red probationary licence, agreed.
Mr Faram imposed a $1000 fine but didn't order a driving ban.
