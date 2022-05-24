Man accused of Mate Street axe attack refused bail in Albury court

A man charged over an alleged axe attack at a North Albury home has been refused bail.
Clint Dennis William Bihler, 34, was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident on Monday morning.
Advertisement
He allegedly assaulted a 47-year-old man with the weapon about 11.30am, causing head injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The incident occurred at a Mate Street unit.
Magistrate Tony Murray remanded Bihler in custody on Monday, and he will return on July 19.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.