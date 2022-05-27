The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Border's commitment to mental health awareness is remarkable

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Border's commitment to mental health awareness is remarkable

Commitment to mental health

The progressive leadership of Albury City Council, as well as the efforts of the Albury-Wodonga community that is increasing awareness of mental health issues, is a credit to the whole region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.