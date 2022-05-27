YOUR SAY: Border's commitment to mental health awareness is remarkable

The progressive leadership of Albury City Council, as well as the efforts of the Albury-Wodonga community that is increasing awareness of mental health issues, is a credit to the whole region.
The professional team at the Albury library were outstanding in presentation and delivery of the Archibald function.
Advertisement
So was the leadership from Winter Solstice team and a prominent legal team in Albury-Wodonga which wants to be remain under the radar.
Thank you for saving people's lives.The message is spreading - your attendance at Albury Library Museum on mental health awareness was appreciated and beyond my expectations.
As the prominent legal partner said: "It is getting the message out to the community of Albury-Wodonga and district."
My thanks to the brilliant generous media in Albury-Wodonga for your support and community spirit to mental health awareness. I am so proud to call Albury-Wodonga home. I humbly thank you.
I read with dismay Father Peter's letter endorsing Sussan Ley as Liberal Party leader.
I would have thought that our democracy this weekend has made a clear statement that we need to take much more action on climate and support of our suffering environment.
Ms Ley's disappointing performance as Environment Minister shows her unfit to lead the Liberal Party back into some sort of science-based and responsible actions for the environment.
If Father Peter has time to revisit 1000 years of democratic history, he would know that the church has been decidedly separated from government.
His position, I would have thought, precludes him from expressing this kind of opinion as it shows little sensitivity for parishioners and community members who do not hold his regard for Ms Ley's performance as a minister in our parliament.
Lives continue to be lost every day as the community is thwarted by Victorian delays and refusal to meaningfully engage and move forward on the establishment and funding of our new Border hospital.
NSW politicians Sussan Ley and Justin Clancy have rightly raised the alternative proposal of a NSW board and a new NSW hospital that will serve all Border residents.
Delays have cost border lives, and it is insanity to go back to the Victorian government again and again, waiting and expecting a different outcome. The time has come to move forward without delay to save lives with premium health care for both Victoria and NSW.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.