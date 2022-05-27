Six things to do on the Border this weekend, May 28-29, 2022

SHOW UP
Love Your Sister is bringing Albury-Wodonga together for a massive Family Fun Day fundraising event with music, food stalls and child-friendly activities. Australia's favourite cancer vanquisher Samuel Johnson OAM will be there with bells on to thank everyone in person and announce the total amount raised by the community. It will feature market stalls, food trucks, live music, petting zoo and games for kids of all ages! Albury-Wodonga's family fun day on Sunday kicks off a regional tour.
LOOK UP
Men of Dreams, SS&A Albury, Saturday, May 28, doors open 7.30pm
Hold onto your seats ladies (and gentlemen), because the world's most popular male entertainment has now landed on Australian shores! It's out with the old and in with the new for the biggest, best and most dynamic show yet. For the ultimate old-fashioned girls' night out, Men of Dreams will ensure your night is a success. You'll see some familiar faces and recognise some international stars who all have the looks, the body, the moves and the charm.
TURN UP
Wangaratta Festival of Dance, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, from 9am until late
Everybody dance now! Saturday is troupe day at Wangaratta Festival of Dance. More than 110 troupes from 13 different dance schools will perform throughout the day. About 300 senior soloists/duos will compete this weekend, wrapping up two weekends of dance competition on Sunday night. Entry is free.
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
LISTEN UP
Sunday Open Mic with Franki Jay, Birddog, 453 Dean Street, Albury, Sunday, May 29, 3pm to 6pm
Franki Jay hosts Open Mic at Birddog this Sunday. It's a great opportunity to come and perform in front of people in a supportive environment. Open to all ages, bring the family down, food, drinks and coffee available from 3pm to 6pm.
BAKE UP
Albury Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, May 29, 11am to 4pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood fired ovens. Gather your ingredients and your friends. The ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An expert oven co-ordinator is on hand to help too.
STOCK UP
Kiewa Street Market, Kiewa Street car park, Albury, Sunday, May 29, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce, flowers and sweet treats. This market is also paradise for hunters and collectors. Better still, the Kiewa Street Market is a joint fund-raising venture of the Rotary Club of Albury North and the Rotary Club of Belvoir Wodonga.
