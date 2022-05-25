The Vice-Chancellor of Charles Sturt says the university is seeking to regrow it's international student pipeline, but it could take up to five years for international student enrollments to return to pre-COVID levels.
Harsh international border restrictions brought in to protect the country from COVID-19 prevented many international students from studying in Australia and the legacy of that is still being felt by universities across the country.
CSU Vice-Chancellor professor Renee Leon said leaders in the sector estimated it could take from four to five years to get international student numbers back to pre-COVID levels.
"We'll be seeking to regrow our international student pipeline," she said.
"We have a real focus on seeking to attract our international students to our regional campuses now and we'll be talking with the source countries, but also with the government about how to better attract international students to the regions."
Professor Leon said Australia was still attractive for international students.
"Australian degrees are very well sought after in the market, everyone knows that we have a high quality tertiary education sector and that an Australian degree can take you places that will give you success, that will give you reputation in your chosen field," she said.
"It''s a competitive marketplace in the world for international students, so Australia is seeking to put its best foot forward about what we have to offer.
"We think the the regions and the unique experiences that you can have in Australia's regions is part of what Australia can offer to attract international students back."
Professor Leon said regional employers were also crying out for workers and international students could fill industry staffing shortages.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
