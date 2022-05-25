The Border Mail
CSU seeks to regrow international student numbers after COVID loss

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
May 25 2022 - 3:27am
Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Renee Leon. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Vice-Chancellor of Charles Sturt says the university is seeking to regrow it's international student pipeline, but it could take up to five years for international student enrollments to return to pre-COVID levels.

