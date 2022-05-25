The Border Mail

Bandits preparing for double header against Newcastle and Maitland

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandits' coach Matt Paps

Bandits' coach Matt Paps believes the best is yet to come from the women's side, despite a strong start to the NBL1 East season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.