Bandits' coach Matt Paps believes the best is yet to come from the women's side, despite a strong start to the NBL1 East season.
Paps revealed the women's roster is yet to be completed, with two more players set to arrive in the coming weeks.
"One's coming back from college and we still have an import to come in, which we're just finalising," Paps said.
"I still think we're only just at 60 per cent of what we can get to.
"I think we have a lot of ups to go."
The Bandits are coming off the back off a win against Norths Bears, who were undefeated before arriving at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
The border outfit is now preparing for a lengthy road trip to face the Falcons at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday before backing it up to meet the Mustangs at Maitland on Sunday.
With Newcastle currently hot on the fourth placed Bandits' heels, Paps admitted it's shaping up as an exciting challenge.
"I think they're going to be really tough," he said.
"It will be really good for us to see where we stack up.
"We really need to win these games to get us ahead of the pack, otherwise we drop into that middle pack again and we're in amongst it all year."
Paps admitted while the double header road trips suit some, they also pose a challenge.
"As long as you're not carrying injuries, then the double header is always good to play two teams," he said.
"We have a mix between really young players who will probably thrive on playing back-to-backs, and a couple of veterans where an extra days rest would be nice for them.
"I think it's a great opportunity to get more game time for everyone."
At this stage all players are available for the trip, however there is a question mark around Jade McCowan following hamstring concerns.
"We'll just see what happens with that in the next few days," Paps said.
Defence has been pinpointed as an area the Bandits will look to improve on.
"That's something that's going to take time over the course of the year," Paps said.
"Our ball movement is getting better every week, we just want to get a bit quicker.
"Lauren (Jackson) gets double teamed or triple teamed a lot, so the quicker we move the ball, the harder it is to get those double teams happening.
"Sometimes we hold the ball a bit too long and get ourselves in trouble there."
The Bandits have won five from seven games so far.
