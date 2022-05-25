Charges tell of how Bellbridge man did sex acts in front of teenage girls

A Bellbridge man has admitted to masturbating in front of two underage teenage girls in Albury.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen entered guilty pleas on behalf of Mark Newing when he appeared briefly before Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray this week.
That was to the elements of the charges only, which meant a statement of police facts was not put before Mr Murray.
Nevertheless, Sergeant Kayla Borchert told Mr Murray that given the ages of the victims, she was seeking an adjournment of the case to June 7 to allow for the prosecution to be taken over by the DPP.
Newing, 64, is charged with carrying out a sexual act in Albury on March 25, about 9.30pm, and to intentionally carry out a sexual act with a child, in front of a second girl, aged 14, in Lavington on May 2.
