Myrtleford midfielder Sam Martyn admits only now he's starting to find his groove in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Martyn was one of three profile signings over summer, joining Benalla team-mate Nick Warnock and Lavington premiership coach Simon Curtis.
The 28-year-old won the Goulburn Valley's Morrison Medal from only 14 games and showed why with a best on ground performance against Wodonga on Saturday.
"I had a slow start, just trying to find a bit of match fitness after a few years off," he revealed.
"I've played only 12 games over the last two years, so not a lot of footy there, it's taken a little while."
Martyn's ability to win the ball was pivotal in the Saints' final quarter fightback win over the Bulldogs.
The left-footer is not an Abraham Ankers or Joe Richards-type from Wangaratta, with blistering pace, but the Saints wouldn't trade him for any of the league's boom on-ballers.
"He doesn't think he's flash, but he's in and under, he's tough, first and foremost he wins the hard ball," co-coach Dawson Simpson remarked.
"His outside running ability is enormous, he's got a huge tank, he can get on the outside, he can burst away from stoppages, so he's got some speed, he's a brilliant hard ball player."
Martyn's form against the Bulldogs would have made it difficult for selectors not to include him in the squad for Saturday's clash against Goulburn Valley, but he had ruled himself out facing many former rep team-mates due to family commitments.
