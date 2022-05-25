St John Ambulance Wodonga division has called for more volunteers to join its ranks after losing 70 per cent of its membership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the moment, the service has 18 members on the books, with nine who are actively volunteering.
Prior to the pandemic, the branch had between 40 and 45 members serving Wodonga and North East communities.
Long-time volunteer Lindsey Tremethick joined in 1974 as an 11-year-old.
He said it was serving the community that continued to motivate him after 48 years.
"I do actually enjoy doing it," he said. "The fact that you can save a life is a bit of a boost.
"Not everybody will, but there is that ability."
Mr Tremethick was awarded the Service Medal of the Order of St John for exemplary service and mentoring fellow volunteers.
Divisional manager Yvonne Berrie said within a six-month period, new recruits will get to go out on jobs and attend events with more experienced members.
"That way we can send them out fully qualified," she said.
Potential recruits go through a vetting process.
All uniforms, training and equipment is provided free to successful new recruits.
"You do competencies to bring your skill level with first aid up, and provided you continue to progress through those competencies, this is the way you get into the volunteering," Mr Tremethick said.
Recruits will be expected to perform at least 60 hours of service, or 10 jobs a year.
A medical background check is not necessary to join St John Ambulance.
The Wodonga division needs to recruit at least 15 volunteers to meet community need.
An information session for those interested in becoming a volunteer will be held on Sunday, May 29.
Registrations are being taken on the St John Ambulance Victoria website.
