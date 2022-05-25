The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Long-time St John Ambulance volunteer says the prospect of saving a life "is a boost"

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:58am, first published May 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOIN US: St John Ambulance Victoria Wodonga's Lindsay Tremethick has been a member since 1974. The branch is calling for volunteers amid a 70 per cent membership drop out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

St John Ambulance Wodonga division has called for more volunteers to join its ranks after losing 70 per cent of its membership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.