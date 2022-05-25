The retiring Upper Murray Family Care chief executive of nearly 40 years has recognised the effectiveness of locally based services in managing the needs of clients.
UMFC farewelled chief executive Luke Rumbold after 37 years in the job today and welcomed its next chapter under Felicity Williams who has taken on the role.
Advertisement
Mr Rumbold, who came to the agency when it was just five years old and was tasked with overseeing its transition to independence from a Melbourne based company, said UMFC showed regional Australia could produce "fabulous community organisations.
"I'm so proud of the work our people have done over many decades, that the level of service is the equivalent of any organisation anywhere in Australia," he said.
"It's very important that there are place based community organisations doing this work because its made by the people who live locally who have local relationships, the organisation's supported by local organisations.
"The volunteer base is from the community so we are of the community we serve and I think that's a really important thing."
Ms Williams has been in the role for just more than a month and agreed with Mr Rumbold's evaluation of the effectiveness of the service for the community based within the community.
"Place based support is absolutely essential because we know our communities," she said.
"Organisations coming from Sydney or Melbourne, and we are seeing some mega organisations coming into regional areas, they just don't have the local DNA that our people have.
"Our people are able to truly reflect the issues that are resident in our community that might be very different to another community, so it's that intimate knowledge of having lived in the community and being part of the community and experiencing issues themselves in their community that gives them that local knowledge of what that community needs."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Rumbold said UMFC had grown from about three staff to 150 in his time and its footprint had expanded to cover from the Southern Riverina as far South as Benalla and Mansfield.
"It's grown, it's been a terrific journey," he said.
"I'm most proud of the people, the work we've done and the stories I hear from people that the agency have worked with and helped."
Ms Williams comes to UMFC as the former chief executive of the Centre for Continuing Education.
"Upper Murray Family Care was really the only organisation I would have considered leaving the Centre for," she said.
"One of the things I love about UMFC is its range of services that really do look after the entire family and the complexity associated with families and relationships.
"Organisations like this are incredibly rewarding to work in because they embrace holistic and whole of person solutions and interventions, we see people as three dimensional.
Advertisement
"I really look forward to working with our wonderful people at UMFC as we move into the next chapter."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.