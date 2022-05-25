Myrtleford's Matt Munro continues to recover after a bout of pneumonia floored him for last Saturday's game against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"The Sunday night (after the Wangaratta game on May 14) came down with a bit of the flu, it just turned into pneumonia on that Monday, it was a rough week in bed,' he admitted.
Munro had been in the Saints top three over the first six rounds.
"'Muncher's' a special player, what he can do with his speed and run," co-coach Dawson Simpson praised.
"His nous around goals, his tackling is fantastic, his stoppage work, he really is a complete player, we just love him to bits and every week he gives his all, he's a 100 per cent type of player."
The Saints inspirational comeback win over the Bulldogs will provide enormous confidence for the club, particularly when it was missing a host of players.
Munro elected not to nominate for interleague selection, with the O and M away to neighbours Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
The league resumes on June 4.
