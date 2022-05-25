The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Hunter Gottschling to miss extended period with injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 25 2022
Hunter Gottschling has made a strong impression at the Pies, but he will now be sidelined, due to a knee injury from last weekend.

Emerging Wangaratta teenager Hunter Gottschling has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering a knee injury in the win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

