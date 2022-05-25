Emerging Wangaratta teenager Hunter Gottschling has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering a knee injury in the win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
While the injury is devastating for the youngster, there is a positive.
"Luckily, it's not his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament)," coach Ben Reid revealed.
"He's training with Geelong VFL every few weeks, so he saw the physio and they were confident it's a medial (collateral ligament or MCL injury).
"He'll obviously get a scan to check that out, but they're confident it's not an ACL tear, which is what we were worried out.
"An MCL is eight to 10 weeks out, Hunter is hoping for best-case scenario and if all goes well, he should be able to get back before the end of the year, from where we could have been, it's not a bad result."
The 19-year-old is one of a batch of younger players the Pies have been able to blend in with their experienced superstars, including defender Luke Saunders (21 years) and the classy Fraser Ellis (22).
Reid is in his first year as coach and admits it breaks his heart to see injuries.
"It does, especially someone like Hunter who puts everything into his footy," he explained.
"He's one of the most coachable blokes I reckon I've ever seen and he's a fantastic kid too, we just hope guys like that get the good luck they deserve.
"Unfortunately, he's got a break now, but he's had a really big 12 months with the Bushies (junior rep team Murray Bushrangers) and he's been really good for us in the first seven weeks.
"He's a naturally fit sort of kid, fingers crossed he can come back and play the type of footy he has this year."
The Pies have racked up five three-figure wins, including last weekend's 161-point demolition of Raiders, while they also belted North Albury by 169 points on April 30.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Pies host Lavington on June 4.
