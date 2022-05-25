Yarrawonga sensation Leigh Williams will represent the Ovens and Murray Football League after just three games.
Williams has kicked 26 goals, including a near club-record 15 against North Albury last Saturday, and will spearhead the forward line against Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
The pair renews its fierce rivalry after a five-year absence at the Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
"We're pleased with the final squad, there's 25 players who are really eager to represent the league," O and M general manager Craig Millar said after the squad was trimmed following last night's final training session at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
Although no league is ever capable of naming its 'dream team', due to injuries and unavailabilities, coach Damian Sexton and selectors have named a strong outfit.
Seven of the league's 10 clubs are represented, with top three contenders Albury (six), Wangaratta (five) and Wangaratta Rovers (five) comprising the bulk of the squad, while Yarrawonga has three.
Myrtleford is the only side currently in the top five without a representative, due to the injuries and unavailabilities.
The O and M and GV has a wonderful history, playing their first game in 1930 to settle debate on which was the strongest league.
And almost a century later, the same argument applies.
Underdogs GV won that first game, by seven points, while the O and M won by the same margin in their last meeting in May, 2017.
The team is: Wangaratta Rovers: Dylan Stone, Tom Boyd, Cody Schutt, Jake McQueen, Alex Marklew; Wangaratta: Dylan Van Berlo; Mark Anderson, Joe Richards, Daniel Sharrock, Jamie Anderson; Albury: Lucas Conlan; Jacob Conlan, Riley Bice, Michael Duncan, Fletcher Carroll, Jesse Wilson; Yarrawonga: Leigh Williams, Harry Wheeler, Ryan Bruce; Wodonga Raiders: Iasaac Muller, Brad St John, Max Beattie; Wodonga: Josh Mathey; Corowa-Rutherglen: Cam Wilson, Kaelan Bradtke
