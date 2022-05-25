The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray Football League names rep team against Goulburn Valley

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:36am, first published 6:03am
O and M coach Damian Sexton addresses his players on Wednesday night.

Yarrawonga sensation Leigh Williams will represent the Ovens and Murray Football League after just three games.

Sports Journalist

