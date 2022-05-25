IT SHAPES as a case of catch me if you can as experienced jockey Mathew Cahill looks to secure his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
The sidelined Cahill will enter the final two months of the season as leader of the jockey's premiership, with Simon Miller and Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams leading the chasing pack.
Cahill has ridden 34 winners in the SDRA to lead by nine with 11 meetings remaining.
Miller's winning treble at Albury on Monday has moved him to second position on 25, with Williams rounding out the chances on 24.
Jordan Mallyon and Brodie Loy, both on 20 wins, round out the top five.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, Williams' master, is happy to see her hard work being rewarded.
"Hannah's going good, she's getting some half-decent rides and she's improving out of sight," Colvin said.
"She always turns up here, she's always here, she works at it so it's good."
Meantime in the SDRA trainer's premiership, Mitch Beer is on track for his second straight title.
Beer has trained 31 winners in the SDRA to lead by nine from the Wangaratta-based Andrew Dale (22).
Colvin is third on 16, ahead of Tim Donnelly (15) and Donna Scott (13).
Meanwhile, Corowa sprinter Front Page pulled up with cardiac arrhythmia after his down the track finish at Flemington last Saturday.
The Wagga Town Plate winner settled up on the speed but tired to finish 12th, beaten just under three lengths, as the $2.40 favourite in the Straight Six (1200m).
Stewards have ordered that Front Page shall not start in any race until they have received a satisfactory veterinary report.
