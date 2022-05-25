The Border Mail
Subscriber

Jockey Simon Miller still in the mix for SDRA jockey premiership

By Matt Malone
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Miller

IT SHAPES as a case of catch me if you can as experienced jockey Mathew Cahill looks to secure his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.