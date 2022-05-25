The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

Five questions with Adam Elias, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:25am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Elias

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH ADAM ELIAS

Q: How big a blow to the Tigers' flag aspirations is the season-ending injury to Cam McNeill?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.