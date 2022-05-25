Five questions with Adam Elias, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Q: How big a blow to the Tigers' flag aspirations is the season-ending injury to Cam McNeill?
A: You can't sugarcoat it and it was deflating news to hear because not only is he among the premier midfielders in the competition but one of the most popular players around the club.
Q: Who are the Tigers hoping can fill the gaping hole left in the midfield rotations?
A: Connor Wiffen has taken his game to another level this season. Ben McPherson has also made a big impression since arriving from Wodonga but is out with injury as well.
Q: McPherson fractured his cheekbone, when do you expect him to return?
A: Ben doesn't require surgery which should see him back sooner rather than later. We are hoping he is back by round 10.
Q: Who do you regard as the best opposition ruckmen?
A: Scott Spencer has probably been my toughest opponent but Scott Meyer impressed me against Chiltern but I've only come up against him once.
Q: Any team-mates that we should keep an eye on?
A: Will Prichard has emerged through the thirds and has got a bit of a swagger about him on the field but a stagger in his dating life and is not happy about being single at the moment.
ROUND SEVEN
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Barnawartha v Kiewa-SC
Beechworth v Dederang-MB
Chiltern v Thurgoona
Rutherglen v Yackandandah
Wahgunyah v Mitta Utd
Wod. Saints v Tallangtta
BARNAWARTHA v KIEWA-SANDY CREEK
Both sides have started the season 5-1 and can take a giant stride towards securing a top-three finish with victory on Saturday. The Tigers have already got the prized scalp of Chiltern in the opening round and won't lack any confidence against the Hawks. But without Cam McNeill and Ben McPherson in the midfield, expect the Hawks to get the job done away from home.
Verdict: Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 18 points
