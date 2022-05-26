A Walkley Award winning investigative journalist and author, well known for her work reporting on domestic abuse, has spoken in Albury about the insidious and often unrecognised nature of coercive control.
Jess Hill visited the Border to speak at an Upper Murray Family Care event this week.
Ms Hill said there had been a "profound shift" in understanding about coercive control, but some victims still found it difficult to identify.
"In a lot of domestic abuse what we're seeing is coercive control, which is a system of abuse that never switches off," she said.
"[It's] essentially better understood as a system of entrapment, rather than just a collection of abusive behaviours ... so moving away from this idea of domestic abuse as a collective of mostly physical or sexual incidents."
Coercive control refers to a pattern of controlling behaviors that create an unequal power dynamic in a relationship.
Ms Hill said the aim of coercive control was to subordinate individuals or families and perpetrators used specific tactics to achieve subordination.
"This happens so slowly and so gradually that it can look like care giving," she said.
"Like a partner that just wants to text you all the time because they're worried about you, or they just want to be in contact with you all the time because they love you so much, or a partner who doesn't really want you to see that friend because 'they're just bad for you'.
"These sorts of things that seem like they're giving you helpful advice and then calcify into rules."
Ms Hill said perpetrators enforced the power dynamic through some form of consequence.
"They'll stone wall you or they'll punish you in some way and by the time this has become what anybody looking on would see as abusive, it's like the frog in hot water," she said.
"You don't even recognise what's happened and a lot of women will say I feel like I lost myself in this process, like I don't even recognise myself in the mirror anymore.
"What they're hearing in their heads before they even hear their own words, is often the words of the perpetrator, they're so on edge trying to make sure that they don't set them off that it's more important for them to try to see the world through their eyes than it is for them to maintain their own perspective.
"So coercive control becomes invisible to them, even when friends and family might be saying what is happening in your relationship is not normal, we don't see you anymore, you're a shell of yourself, there's so much resistance often to being able to see this, because they're being trained into compliance, they're being trained into loyalty.
"It's a really cult like process of changing the way the victim thinks and it's very difficult to interrupt."
Ms Hill said research from the UK showed 50 per cent of victims didn't know they were being abused.
"That's partly because they're being made to feel like they're the ones to blame," she said.
"So it's either something they have to fix themselves to stop the abuse from happening or they have to fix their partners to stop the abuse from happening ... they don't focus so much on what their abusive partner is doing to them, just more on what they can fix."
Jess Hill won the Stella Prize for her non-fiction work See What You Made Me Do: Power, Control and Domestic Abuse, which has been made into a docuseries by the same name available to watch on SBS on Demand.
If you need to talk to someone you can call the National Domestic and Family Violence helpline on 1800 737 732 or chat online to them 24 hours a day at www.1800respect.org.au
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
