Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, expected to be appointed as deputy Liberal leader on Monday, insists despite a heavy workload should she get that role, she will still have the time to focus on issues in her electorate.
A spokesman for Ms Ley would not confirm her appointment "at this stage", but said she had demonstrated in the past that her position as environment minister had never had a detrimental effect on her role in representing people in Farrer.
Ms Ley said: "My primary focus always remains on the electorate."
"I am also keen to play my part in the Liberal leadership team as we rebuild ... matters my colleagues and I will discuss in coming days when we have the chance to gather and reflect on the weekend's result," she said.
Ms Ley said she was listening to outgoing members and candidates to offer them support, and to "understand the many issues affecting voting patterns across electorates".
"I want to thank voters across the electorate for returning me as their local federal MP," she said.
She said she had thanked ousted prime minister Scott Morrison for the opportunity to serve in his government, "one which I believe managed the pandemic and the country extremely well".
"I accept the verdict of the Australian people and congratulate Prime Minister Albanese, while reminding him that we will hold his government to account every day, in every way," she said. "Support received last Saturday increased the two-party preferred Liberal vote (in Farrer) from a 10 per cent margin in 2019 to 17.2 per cent this time round. I want to see our region, and everyone in it, grow and prosper."
