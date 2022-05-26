The Border Mail
Ley says she won't lose focus on electorate if she is deputy leader

By Ted Howes
May 26 2022 - 10:30pm
TIPPED TO WORK WITH DUTTON: Member for Farrer Sussan Ley says she is strongly committed to representing her electorate.

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, expected to be appointed as deputy Liberal leader on Monday, insists despite a heavy workload should she get that role, she will still have the time to focus on issues in her electorate.

Ted Howes

Local News

