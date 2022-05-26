Crook with a history of dishonesty cops a fine for pinching tank of fuel

A recidivist South Albury criminal with form for dishonesty offences has been convicted over a fraud-related matter.
Stephen Christopher Keaton has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a charge of dishonestly obtain property by deception.
This related to a petrol drive-off the 26-year-old committed in East Albury in March.
The incident happened just a month after magistrate Sally McLaughlin issued a warrant for Keaton's arrest on other matters.
The court had become frustrated by Keaton's apparent refusal to front court, with Ms McLaughlin citing repeated attempts by both phone and text message to make contact.
Magistrate Tony Murray has fined Keaton $300 over the deception offence.
Police told the court how Keaton drove a gold Holden Captiva to the BP service station in Drome Street on March 2, pulling in at 12.16pm.
The car was fitted with Victorian number plates that actually belonged to another vehicle, which was no longer registered.
Keaton was not charged over the plates.
Police said Keaton got out of his car at the bowser and put 62 litres of unleaded fuel into his vehicle.
He didn't go into the service station shop but instead got straight back into his SUV and drove away.
The decision to issue a court warrant in February on the other matters was also predicated on the fact that Keaton had failed to make himself available to NSW Community Corrections for the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
That was over two intimidation charges, which in turn had put him in breach of another court order from 2019 where he came into possession of a cache of stolen power tools.
