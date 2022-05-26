Albury deputy mayor and community personality Steve Bowen has entered an airline's social media competition to promote the Border region, after many residents suggested he'd be perfect for the role on social media.
Cr Steve Bowen said he saw Bonza's call out and thought it would be great to promote the Border.
"Then this morning looking at my Facebook feed I had a few tags and a few more tags and I thought OK a few other people have thought the same thing," he said.
"I thought we'll give it a crack and just see if we can promote this region to those travelers from up north, because this is the best place in the world to live."
The competition requires legends, larrikins and personalities about town to their region by posting a 30 second or less video to Facebook or Instagram and tagging @FlyBonza with #BonzaLocalLegends, to show fellow Aussies why they should visit on a holiday.
A number of Border residents instantly thought Cr Bowen, known for his colourful suits and larger than life personality, would be suitable for the role and took to the comments section to say as much.
Cr Bowen said he was a little humbled, but just excited to represent Albury in any way or shape he could.
"I was in town earlier this morning chatting to some residents and I had a bit of time so I went up to Monument Hill and did a quick little 40 second video up there about a few of the things that you can see and do," he said.
"I thought that's not enough, 40 seconds isn't enough, I think they said you can only have 30, so then I thought I know, I'll go and do a quick little video of the skatepark and then I thought I'll whip out to the Lavington Sports Ground and just show off that facility.
"And then I thought, I know what I'll do, I'll go out to Lake Hume and capture Bethanga Bridge and also the relaxing side of Lake Hume ... and I thought I know, I'll go and show the iconic, the iconic, heritage listed cinema centre!"
Cr Bowen said the competition was a great way to showcase Albury-Wodonga attractions.
"I reckon that if people from up north come down here to see this area, there's a good chance they wont go home," he said.
"There's so many things in Albury-Wodonga and this surrounding region that make this such a great place to live.
'There's the change of seasons, the snow fields, the wineries, plus all the great things we've got within the area.
"We've got great connection to the river, to Lake Hume, the Wagirra Trail, it is a fantastic place, a very well connected spot between Melbourne and Sydney, I just love it.
"There's MAMA, there's Albury Library Museum, there's the skatepark, there's the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, Lavington Sports Club, it just goes on and on and Noreuil Park, Oddies Creek, we've got playgrounds, it is a crackerlacker place!"
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
